Neighbors anxious for trash collection to be back on schedule

Word from Waste Management Saturday that the company was getting caught up on the backlog of trash collection came as welcome news to people whose patience has been tested.

Omaha’s Country Club neighborhood is one of the many though the city that had long waits before trash was collected.

Several neighbors in the area told 6 News it took two weeks to get garbage collected.

Sharon Kingston said they were putting it on the curb but after raccoons and other pests got into it they decided to keep it in the garage.

The issue is they only have one can and bags don’t provide much of a guard against the smell. So food scraps and other waste started to smell as Omaha went through several hot and humid days.

Kingston said she appreciates the updates from the city and hopes the rest of the summer will be go much smoother.

“We weren’t happy about it at all,” she said, “but we understand that they were behind because it took a long time, because the storm. And we weren’t affected by that hail storm.”