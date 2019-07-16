Neighborhood Watch program getting an update in Omaha-metro area

Apps like Ring, Neighbors, and Next Door are helpful, but law-enforcement stressed Tuesday at a press conference on revitalizing the Neighborhood Watch that there is also value in knowing the people who live near you.

Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Omaha Police were joined by La Vista and Bellevue police department as well as Sarpy County and Douglas County sheriff’s offices to announce a partnership with the Tri-County Citizen Corps to update the Neighborhood Watch program.

The new partnership will make the Neighborhood Watch a more user-friendly program, OPD said.

In an effort to create a uniform approach to change in the Neighborhood Watch program, money from the homeland security fund grant is being used to create folders, decals, pens, and pamphlets to distribute to the Neighborhood Watches.

Vanessa Urbach of the crime-prevention unit said she wants also to revamp the signs you may recognize throughout your neighborhood.

“We want the Neighborhood Watch sign to truly mean something for those neighbors,” she said. “Moving forward, we want this to be something people truly find value in.”