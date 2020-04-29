Nebraska's partnership with Nelnet to aide unemployment frustrates labor union

Nebraska has received an overwhelming number of unemployment claims and the state has partnered with Nelnet, a financial services company, to get the job done. Although, a state labor union says the deal is not fair for state workers – or taxpayers.

Enough is enough. That’s the message the Nebraska Association of Public Employees is pushing.

“I don’t think the typical taxpayer is real thrilled that Nelnet is going to make a profit based off the pandemic,” said Justin Hubly, executive director.

One difference the two sides are disputing – is payment. In the union’s statement, it says Nelnet employees are being paid better than state employees. So, it’s asking for a two dollar an hour shift differential for anyone who has to work in the office.

In a statement from the governor’s office, we’re told state employees are favorably compensated compared to those at Nelnet.

“The words that I heard from them are what a slap in the face to have a $15 an hour, no net employee who I have to help train, and the governor’s unwilling to recognize my service my dedication in this troubling time,” said Hubly.

NAPE is also asking the governor to allow more people to work from home and for offices to stay close to the public amid loosening restrictions.

The governor’s office tells us the contract with Nelnet includes additional supervision, organization, infrastructure, and technology.

The Union says it would have been better to borrow workers from other state departments or, at very least, put a bid out for the work.

With Nelnet on board, there are about 160 employees processing claims. Their goal is to process 75% of claims in 21-28 days.

We asked the Nebraska Labor Department if that 75-percent goal is being reached. For now, we’re told it will have a better calculation on that once more claims are paid.

