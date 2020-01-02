Nebraska's only arson dog spent 2019 hard at work detecting accelerants

Alley the arson dog has been sniffing out crimes since 2015 and is the only arson dog in the state. The 5-year-old yellow lab is already helping Omaha Fire Investigators make an arson arrest.

David Sobotka is Alley’s handler. She’s been with the OFD for four years.

In 2019, there were 266 fires in Omaha. Of those investigated, 65 were determined to be arson. Alley helped with some of those cases.

“Her ability to differentiate between those odors are paramount in a fire investigation to determine if an accelerant was used…beneficial to use to prove if it was an arson,” said Sobotka.

Alley was used at a fire at Tractor Supply. Not only did she detect the presence of an accelerant, but helped arrest a suspect after smelling gas on his clothes.

She was also used to help determine the Popcorn Shop on 84th Street was burned down by arson.

Alley is food motivated, meaning she works or trains every day in order to be fed. It works like this, Sobotka drops evaporated gasoline on the floor and Alley will sit and alert him when it's detected.

“When we go to fire scenes with arson I'm just smelling the black gunk in the area where Alley is sniffing and can smell burnt wood, burnt paper, plastic and oh there's gasoline,” said Sobotka.

Every time alley sniffs out something suspicious - samples are sent to a lab to be quickly analyzed. A spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department says alley is helping speed up investigations.

