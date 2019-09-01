Nebraska's newest laws officially go on the books

New laws go on the books Sunday that will have Nebraska clamping down on revenge porn; taking aim at scam phone calls from fake numbers and imposing new requirements on abortion providers.

Those are among provisions in 170 new laws that are formally taking effect - three months after this year's legislative session ended.

Other new laws will impose new standards for civics lessons in schools, crack down on human traffickers and make it illegal to tattoo the whites of a person's eyes except when it's medically necessary.

Still other laws will shield farmers from public nuisance lawsuits and require state law enforcement to study cases involving missing Native American women.