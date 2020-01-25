Nebraska's losing streak extends to 5 with loss at Rutgers

The Nebraska men's basketball team lost their fifth straight game in a 75-72 loss to Rutgers on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights remained perfect on their home floor.

Nebraska went on a huge run in the second half that got them a lead in the final minutes of the game, but Rutgers hit clutch shots down the stretch to win it.

Cam Mack hit four three pointers and Jervay Green was a solid contributor after being benched by head coach Fred Hoiberg and missing four straight games.

The big red is 7-13 overall. They're 2-7 in Big Ten games.