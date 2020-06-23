Nebraska long-term care facilities to start welcoming visitors

Long-term care facilities across most of Nebraska have the green light to start welcoming back visitors. There are still steps to take and state guidelines to follow, but it’s up to each facility to decide how fast to reopen.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

“It will be exciting to be able to see her in person,” said Jim Martin, shortly after getting off FaceTime with his mother, who lives in a long-term care facility. “At the same time, I remain concerned about all these decisions.”

As of Monday facilities can start moving into phase three of the reopening process, meaning visitors are welcome.

“I also feel like with this particular facility being as conservative and careful as they have been probably won’t push the envelope on that,” said Martin.

In order to open their doors to visitors, facilities must meet the state’s phase-three requirements; some of which include, testing all staff and making sure they have space to quarantine in the event of a breakout.

Martin’s mother, Peggy, is eager to see her son in person but says not at the expense of anyone’s health.

“I’d love to give Jim a hug, but I don’t want to give him the virus,” said Peggy over FaceTime. “And vice-versa, I don’t want him to give me the virus, because it will kill me,” she said with a small laugh.

That sense of humor helping to keep spirits up in what could still be a long wait.

“I have heard nothing else of them moving further to open,” said Martin of his mother’s facility. “We get updates every week or so, whenever anything is going on they tell us.”

Martin noting he’s grateful for good communication in these times of uncertainty and hopeful those in charge will take it slow.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about all of this,” said Martin. “And I think being careful is certainly the better way to go.”

In order for a long-term care facility to start welcoming back visitors, it has to be in a county that’s in phase three of reopening. As of Monday Dakota, Hall, Hamilton and Merrick are the only counties yet to reach that third phase.