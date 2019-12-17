Nebraska's gather to support impeachment

A crowd gathered in Turner Park Tuesday for one cause...the support of impeaching President Trump.

"Realize that every day he's in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue he's degrading the office of the president," one impeachment supporter said at the rally.

As the house moves closer to voting on articles of impeachment, those in Omaha pushed their point that 'No One is Above the Law'. One Omaha man said the White House has ignored that idea for too long.

"Six year olds in cages just because they are escaping a war torn impoverished country is pretty awful. That alone he should have been removed from office for doing that."

Erin Porterfield of Omaha said at the very least, she hopes the proceedings have brought to light enough information that it will change the minds of voters.

"There are smaller blue dots throughout Nebraska and the Midwest. Maybe so small they're not showing up on a map but I'm hoping those will grow," Porterfield said.

She said the inquiry has encouraged her to be more politically active and now she encourages other, saying she believes a rally of several hundred people in Omaha can make a difference.