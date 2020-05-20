Nebraska's Smith Falls State Park open for camping May 22

Smith Falls State Park will be open on a first-come, first-served basis for camping May 22 as the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced on Wednesday 35 areas in the park will be available.

Shower houses, designated swimming beaches, playgrounds and park activities will remain closed. A limited number of “primitive restrooms” will be available, the NGPC said in a statement.

Park regulations will allow for up to eight people per campsite. Tents are allowed.

The 35 state recreation areas that will be open include Alexandria, Bluestem, Box Butte, Bridgeport, Buffalo Bill, Cheyenne, Conestoga, Cottonwood Lake, Dead Timber, Enders, Gallagher Canyon, Keller Park, Lake Maloney, Long Pine, Memphis, North Loup, Olive Creek, Pelican Point, Red Willow, Riverview Marina, Rock Creek Lake, Rockford, Sandy Channel, Sherman, Stagecoach, Summit, Sutherland, Swanson, Union Pacific, Verdon, Wagon Train, Walgren Lake, War Axe, and Wildcat Hills.

Danish Alps and Mormon Island near Hubbard and Grand Island, respectively, will not offer camping as they are close to communities with high COVID-19 activity.

The following areas for camping are by reservation and self-contained recreational vehicles only: Branched Oak, Calamus, Chadron, Eugene T. Mahoney, Fort Kearney, Fort Robinson, Fremont, Indian Cave, Johnson Lake, Lake McConaughy, Lake Minatare, Lake Ogallala, Lewis and Clark, Louisville, Medicine Creek Reservoir, Merritt Reservoir, Niobrara, Pawnee, Platte River, Ponca, Rock Creek Station, Two Rivers, Victoria Springs, Willow Creek, and Windmill state recreation areas, state parks and state historical parks.

Health guidelines like social distancing and group sizes of 10 or less are still enforced.

For reservations and more information, go to outdoornebraska.gov.