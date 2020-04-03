Nebraskans ready to sew thousands more face masks

Thousands of cloth masks have already sewn by people across Nebraska, and after Friday's developments in the fight to contain COVID-19, that number is set to shoot even higher.

With President Trump announcing on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control is now recommending people where some sort of cloth mask as way of preventing the spread of coronavirus, demand is likely to grow.

“It’s neat to be able to do something . . . to have a skill and use it to help,” said Kristine Hendrikson. The Bellevue resident has been sewing her entire life; never thinking she would be making face masks amid a pandemic.

Hendrickson is one of hundreds across the state who have collectively sewn more than 5,500 masks in just 10 days.

Cathy Thayer is at the forefront, organizing what’s become a massive production. Her Omaha store, Fabric Bash, is the dropping point.

“I put them together in groups of whatever we need 200, 800 and get them ready to be picked up or delivered,” said Thayer, noting more than 2,000 Metro-made masks have already passed through the store.

“We’ve done medical communities, medical transport, fire departments, homeless shelters, grocery stores, nursing homes,” Thayer said.

The Open Door Mission homeless shelter, falling back to the homemade masks as the medical-grade ones become increasingly harder to get.

“You can order, but you don’t receive,” said Steve Frezee, chief program officer at the Open Door Mission. “So we have looked to other alternatives.”

The protection of both staff and visitors is top of mind. “We’ve had 16 people in isolation,” said Frazee, noting none of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

They are well aware cloth masks can give people a false sense of safety, so they continue to drive home the basics

“We’’re always doing the 6 feet -- you stand out this way and the other guy stands out that way-- and you’re not supposed to be able to touch one another’s fists.”

Perhaps the most drastic among many measures, implementing a shelter-in-place policy in an effort to protect the vulnerable population staying at their facilities.

Back in Bellevue, Kristine Hendrickson will continue sewing as long as there’s a need.

“It just sort of reminded me of ladies making bandages in World War II,” Hendrickson said. “This is just wild.”

Join the effort

To learn more details about dropping off masks at the Fabric Bash, visit their Facebook Page , or call Cathy Thayer at 402-212-9453.

If you want to make your own, they also sell kits that include everything needed to make 10 masks.