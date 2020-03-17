Nebraskans aboard California cruise ship return home

Officials say eight Nebraska residents who were on a cruise ship forced to idle off the California coast because of COVID-19 cases aboard have returned to the state and will isolate themselves for 14 days.

The Grand Princess pulled into the Port of Oakland March 9 with more than 3,500 people aboard - 21 confirmed to be infected with the new virus.

The Nebraska residents were among those then taken for quarantine at a California military facility.

Eight of them flew back to Nebraska on Monday.

Nebraska officials say four more will be arriving in the coming days.