Nebraskans Go Green for Gretna to show support for those grieving

There's been an outpouring of support from Nebraskans for the family and friends of the four Gretna High School girls who died in a car crash Monday night, along with the one survivor.

People are posting their condolences and sharing photos in Gretna school colors with the hashtag #GoGreen4Gretna on social media.

Several people on Facebook have changed their profile photo to green and yellow ribbon that says Prayers for Gretna.



As of Wednesday evening, a GoFundMe account that says it will evenly distribute funds between the five families had more than $13,000.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and Gretna Public Schools officials said they plan to have a press conference at a later date to share more information about the crash. As of now, the names of those involved has not been released.