Nebraska warns of phone scam seeking driver's licenses

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is warning residents of two phone scams targeting licensed Nebraska drivers.

The first has callers claiming to represent Amazon or Apple warning that the targeted victim's account has been hacked. The caller then requests a photo of the front and back of the victim’s driver's license to verify their identity, followed by a request for their bank information.

The second phone scam is from a calling claiming to represent the FBI, who then requests a photo of the front and the back of the victim’s driver license followed by a demand for money.