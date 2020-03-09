Nebraska warns of investment scams surrounding coronavirus fears

The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance is urging the community to beware of con artists seeking to benefit from fear in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the markets.

“We know con artists are opportunistic and use current events to cloak their schemes with an air of immediacy and legitimacy. Never make an investment decision without understanding what you are investing in, who you are doing business with, where your money is going, how it will be used, and how you can get it back,” NDBF Deputy Director Claire McHenry said. “Always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered with their state or provincial securities regulator.”

According to the department, you should beware of making decisions based on panic or fear, and always contact a financial professional if you have questions.

The NDBF has provided three questions that investors should ask themselves in order to determine possible fraud.

Is the investment being offered with a guarantee high return with little or no risk?

All investments carry risk, according to the department. You could always lose some or all of your money, there should be no guarantee.

Is there a sense of urgency or limited availability surrounding the investment?

According to the NDBF, if the offer is legitimate, it will be there later. They suggest not being afraid to walk away if the opportunity is presented as a "can't miss."

Is the person offering the investment, and the investment itself, properly licensed or registered?

You should avoid unregistered investment products or salespeople, according to the NDBF.

More information can be found on the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance's website.