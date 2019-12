After defeating Hawaii in three sets on Friday, the Cornhuskers are playing for a chance to compete in the 2019 NCAA Volleyball Tournament's Final Four.

Nebraska is facing host Wisconsin in the regional final.

The Huskers played the badgers twice this season. The Badgers swept the Huskers both times.

The game is in progress.

Wisconsin took the first set 25-18

This story will be updated periodically throughout the game.