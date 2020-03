The Nebraska spring volleyball match that was to be played in Grand Island against Northern Colorado has been canceled, the school announced Monday.

The match was to be played against Nothern Colorado, but COVID-19 threats have forced the cancellation.

In a press release, the school said tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster or over the phone will automatically be refunded.

Tickets purchased in person need to be taken to the Heartland Events Center for a refund.