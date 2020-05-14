Nebraska unemployment claims flat; Iowa numbers fall

Unemployment claims numbers reported Thursday were nearly flat in Nebraska and actually fell by more than 8,000 applications in Iowa last week as both states took steps to reopen the economy.

The number of Nebraskans filing new unemployment claims appears to be stabilizing but is still far higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor says Nebraska state officials received 6,408 new jobless claims during the week that ended March 9. Last week, the state reported 6,418 claims. The number of claims surged to a record 26,788 in early April and has slowly trended downward since.

Unemployment in Nebraska and nationally has surged as state governments imposed social distancing restrictions to try to keep the coronavirus from spreading and overwhelming local hospitals.

With many Nebraskans still waiting on their unemployment checks, Gov. Pete Ricketts said during his Thursday news conference that about 81% of the jobless applications received have been processed, and about 75% of the claims have been paid out.

In Iowa, more than 16,700 residents filed unemployment claims last week — the same week the state began to allow the reopening of some businesses that had been closed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday's U.S. labor report showed 16,735 new claims filed in the state between May 3 and May 9 — a drop from the previous week, when nearly 25,000 Iowans filed unemployment claims.

Nationally, nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

—

6 News contributed to this article.