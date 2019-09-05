Nebraska troopers arrest three during multiple drug seizures Tuesday

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people Tuesday during multiple drug seizures, collecting marijuana, THC vape cartridges, and controlled pills on Interstate 80 near York and North Platte.

According to a release, the first seizure early Tuesday morning was conducted after pulling over a speeding Nissan Pathfinder. An NSP K-9 detected the odor of a controlled substance and troopers found 18 pounds of marijuana and 800 THC cartridges.

The driver Aaron Braun, 26, and the passenger Kristofor Cooks, 27, both from Wisconsin were arrested for possession of marijuana—more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug stamp, according to the release.

According to the release, later that morning a trooper observed a Ford F-250 with a license plate violation traveling eastbound towards North Platte. A K-9 detected a controlled substance.

A search revealed 14 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple types of controlled pills. The driver, Keith Cerney, 32, of Iowa, was arrested for possession of marijuana—more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp, according to the release.

