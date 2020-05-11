Nebraska troopers arrest Iowa man with 121 lbs of pot, cocaine, steroids, THC

An Iowa man arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Sunday evening near Kearney was found in possession of 121 pounds of marijuana and other narcotics, the NSP reported Monday.

Timothy Gorman, 37, of West Des Moines, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana -- more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug violation.

According to the NSP’s statement, at 7 p.m. Sunday a trooper saw a vehicle driving on the shoulder of I-80 near Kearney at mile marker 275.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and “detected clandestine activity,” so a K9 unit from the Kearney Police Department was called in.

The K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle uncovered 121 pounds of marijuana, six pounds of THC concentrate, two vials of steroids, a small amount of cocaine and $14,000 in cash.

Gorman is being held at the Buffalo County Jail. The jail’s website details his next court appearance will be June 17.