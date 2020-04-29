Nebraska trooper involved in crash on O Street in Lincoln

Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle accident involving a Nebraska State Patrol car Wednesday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of 46th and O Streets in Lincoln around 11:30 a.m.

A witness reported that the driver of a Honda Fit was making a left turn and struck the patrol car.

The driver of the Honda Fit was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the State Trooper was taken to the hospital by another trooper. Both drivers are expected to be okay. Police said the trooper suffered an injury to his arm/hand.

Police said the trooper was not in pursuit of another vehicle when the crash happened.

The accident is under investigation.