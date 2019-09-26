Nebraska to unveil plan for $150 million football operations facility

The University of Nebraska is expected to announce the planned construction of a new stand-alone football operations building Friday, a $150 million project.

The University is expected to release more information about the plans at a 1:30 Friday press conference.

University of Nebraska Director of Athletics Bill Moos spoke at a luncheon in Lincoln in late August about the need to stay ahead of the competition when it comes to athletic facilities.

Moos said at the time that plans for a new football operations building were being explored, but there had not yet been any approval to build the facility.

“If we do build one, it will be the very best in the United States”, Moos said.

The University’s Friday press conference comes as Nebraska prepares for a nationally televised game against Ohio State and live broadcast of ESPN College Gameday, giving the University plenty of opportunity to get the word out about their plans.