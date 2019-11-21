Nebraska first to share drivers' license records with U.S. Census

Nebraska is the first state to say it will share drivers' license records with the US Census Bureau leaving many wondering what does it mean for Nebraskans.

Ultimately it doesn't mean much change for Nebraskansbut it may make some in the state hesitant to participate in the census.

This move is part of a larger census effort that's been going on since the President issued an executive order earlier this year. He wanted the census to collect information about citizenship through agencies.

"The sharing of that information should not affect Nebraskans' privacy or confidentiality," Micky Devitt, a legal researcher at UNO said.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a citizenship question to be on the 2020 census.

"This was an effort to get that same information through different means," Devitt said.

Devitt said Nebraska's decision to allow the DMV to share information with the census has caused a stir with the immigrant and refugee population.

But she is still encouraging them to participate.

"This information will be treated with confidentiality the same as any other response," Devitt said.

Meaning if a non-citizen participates in the census their information cannot be shared with law enforcement or government agencies.

Jen Bauer is a citizen, but she's also unsure why the state agreed to share the data.

"Why do they need to know if my neighbor has a driver's license or not? What does is that count going to mean to the federal government within the state of Nebraska?" Bauer said.

Devitt said the collection of information from different agencies is routine. This is just the first time the DMV is participating.

As for how this all plays into immigration in Nebraska, 6 News is told very few non-citizens have driver's licenses. The information collected can help determine the number of non-citizens in the state without asking it on the census.