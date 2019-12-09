Nebraska third-grader wins education money for growing large cabbage

A BIG congratulations are in order for a young farmer in Nebraska who took home $1,000 in saving bond money for school after growing a 24.5-pound cabbage.

The National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program’s Nebraska winner is Henry Borgmann from Skyline Elementary School. Borgmann was randomly selected by Nebraska’s Agriculture Department to receive the money.

Each year Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North American challenges third-grade classrooms to grow giant cabbages, according to the release. These cabbages can push 40 pounds and encourage the kids to cultivate, nurture, and become the next generation of vegetable growers.

Each state has a winner. At the end of the season, the teachers of the classrooms involved choose the student who has grown the best cabbage and submits an image to Bonnie Plants. From there, the student’s name is entered into a statewide drawing.

Teachers can find out more about the program on Bonnie’s Plants website.

