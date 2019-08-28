Nebraska studying feasibility of Lincoln-Omaha bus service

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- The Nebraska Department of Transportation is conducting a feasibility study on starting bus service between Lincoln and Omaha.
Department director Kyle Schneweis says gauging the interest "of Nebraska motorists in a Lincoln to Omaha intercity bus route is an important step in meeting our goal of maximizing existing transportation resources."
The department is urging people to attend one of the meetings scheduled to discuss the possibility:
- Wednesday, Sept. 4 – 5-7 p.m. at the Greenwood Fire Hall, 251 Broad St., in Greenwood.
- Thursday, Sept. 5 – 5-7 p.m. at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Lincoln.
- Friday, Sept. 6 – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Salvation Army Omaha Kroc Center in Omaha, 2825 Y St.