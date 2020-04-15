Nebraska state employees petition the governor

Hundreds of state employees made a plea today to Governor Pete Ricketts to better protect them on the job.

Wednesday afternoon, a number of state employees marched into the State Capitol with their masks on -- and delivered 1,600 petitions to Governor Ricketts' office.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees represents 8,000 state employees. Many don't feel protected. The union wants more protective gear and public counters closed -- at least through the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. But the governor has said their roles are more important now than ever.

"They are hysterical,” said Deb Strudl, who is with the union and has heard the worries. “Not only are they concerned for themselves, but the public."

From DMV and DHHS workers to those at the Labor Office helping Nebraskans with their unemployment claims, the concerns are from all corners of the state.

"The state is still open and we're considered essential, but they need to do more than if you can stay at home [to work] -- they should,” said Patrick Perez, who is also with the union and was wearing a mask that had ‘Essential’ written on it.

Governor Ricketts has said 30% of state workers are working from home -- and that the state must still provide essential services. The union believes the governor can do more.

"But if you're at the state office building across the street in Lincoln, there are 100's of people reporting to work who need a phone and computer to do their job and could be home,” said Union leader Justin Hubly. “But absolutely, the governor is right, these are essential services and we have to provide them. They are our neighbors."

The union is also asking for hazard pay for those working with the public, in-person.

