Nebraska spring game tickets to go on sale next week

Tickets for the Husker Football spring game, which is set for April 18, will go on sale next week on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m.

Season ticket holders will get the first opportunity to buy tickets the day before on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

According to the Nebraska Athletics Department, there is a 10 ticket per account limit. Most tickets are $10.

Eight graders or younger will be able to get in for free but must secure a complimentary ticket.

Last year's spring game at Memorial Stadium drew a record 85,946 fans.