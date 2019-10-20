Nebraska senators: More revenue could mean property tax cuts

Nebraska lawmakers who want to lower property taxes and replenish the state's rainy-day fund could have a slightly easier time accomplishing those goals next year, but many are still worried about the impact of major flooding and the struggling farm economy.

Key lawmakers said they're hopeful a recent uptick in state tax collections could help them reduce the burden on farmers and homeowners who have complained for years about rising property tax bills.

Lawmakers will get a better idea about the state's financial situation Thursday when the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board meets to update its revenue estimates. Lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts rely on the board's projections to determine how much money they'll have available in the coming year.

