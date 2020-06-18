Nebraska sees uptick in new jobless claims after declines

Nebraska saw a small uptick in new unemployment applications last week after several weeks of declining numbers from the all-time high caused by the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports that 4,918 people filed for jobless benefits during the week that ended June 13. That’s up from the 4,697 that filed the prior week.

The highest number of weekly claims filed during coronavirus pandemic was 26,539 during the week that ended April 4. The numbers have trended downward ever since.