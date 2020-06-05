Nebraska sees first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrom in child

The Three Rivers Health Department has determined that a male under 18 from Dawson County, has a case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. This is the first case confirmed in Nebraska.

According to the release, MIS-C is a condition where multiple organs become inflamed and can’t function normally. This can impact the heart, lungs, kidney, brain, eyes, or digestive system.

Symptoms for children include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, rash, neck pain, bloodshot eyes, or exhaustion.

The release states that health officials don’t know what causes MIS-C but many children with MIS-C had also had the COVID-19 virus or been around someone who has.

A new tool developed by the Three Rivers Public Health Department determines the severity of COVID risks in your area. The department continues to monitor the area as well as COVID-19.

