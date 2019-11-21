Nebraska receives 'A' grade for strides against human trafficking

Shared Hope International has released its annual scorecard report grading all 50 states on its effectiveness in combating human trafficking. This year, Nebraska has raised its grade from a B to an A.

According to the report, in 2011 Nebraska received an F. Since then, great strides and laws have made Nebraska only one of six states to improve by four grades since 2011.

A variety of factors are taken into consideration when grading from criminal provisions to protection provisions for child victims. Changes to the Nebraska Department of Health protocol regarding juvenile sex trafficking victims as well as authorizing wiretaps in investigations have allowed Nebraska to improve, according to the report.

“This is the result of teamwork. The Legislature has provided improved laws in efforts to deter traffickers and protect victims. The Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force partners have worked hard to address trafficking across Nebraska,” Attorney General Doug Peterson stated. “I am proud of our state and am grateful for the tools we now have to confront human trafficking in Nebraska.”

Other state’s report cards can be found on their website.

