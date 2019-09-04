Nebraska receives $4 million to fight opioid addiction crisis

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced new federal funding to combat the opioid addiction crisis, including $4 million for the state of Nebraska.

Nebraska’s funding comes from a larger $1.8 billion in funding to support all 50 states, U.S. territories, and some localities, according to a release from Nebraska Senator, Deb Fischer.

According to the release, funding includes more than $900 million from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to help in the understanding of the issue, assist local governments in tracking the epidemic, and improving the prevention and response activities. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services also included $932 million to assist in access to treatment.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer released this statement, “opioid addiction is an epidemic across the country, and Nebraska is not immune to this crisis. The $4 million in federal funding for Nebraska represents another important step in our ongoing fight to combat drug addiction, which continues to harm our families and communities. I thank President Trump and Secretary Azar for their assistance expanding access to prevention, treatment, and support services.”

