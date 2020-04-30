Nebraska received about 8,200 new jobless claims last week

Nebraska received nearly 8,200 new unemployment claims last week as the fallout from coronavirus-related restrictions on business continued.

The latest number from the U.S. Department of Labor is about 4,000 lower than the previous week, but is still higher than average.

RELATED: 30 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit

The number of new claims has been falling since it peaked at a record-setting surge of 26,700 in early April.

Unemployment has soared in Nebraska and nationally due to state-mandated social distancing restrictions on businesses as well as Americans who are staying sheltered at home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases