Nebraska prisons staff, visitors must now wear masks

State prisons officials have announced that all staff and visitors to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services building in Lincoln will be required to now wear masks as officials seek to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The department said Thursday in a news release that staff members will be required to wear face masks while at work in the agency’s 10 prison facilities, its work skills program building in Lincoln and in all office buildings and warehouses.

Also, contractors, vendors, Parole Board members, attorneys and other visitors must wear masks being designed and manufactured by prisoners at Cornhusker State Industries.