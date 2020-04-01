Nebraska prison officials report 27-year-old inmate died at Lincoln hospital

State prisons officials say a 27-year-old Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate has died at a Lincoln hospital.

A news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Jackson Hendrick died around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials did not say in the release why or when he had been taken to the hospital, and a department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about whether his death was related to the new coronavirus outbreak or was caused by something else.

Hendrick was serving a 20- to 30-year sentence out of Lancaster County for first degree sexual assault of a minor.