Nebraska prepares for COVID-19 peak

Nebraska and Iowa are likely a few weeks from the peak of the coronavirus, so we are expected to see numbers rising through the month of April.

So if you haven’t done it yet -- now is the time to prepare your home if a family member tests positive.

Mild cases of COVID-19 don't require a hospital stay.

So the infected person will most likely quarantine at home.

I talked to a doctor here at UNMC who says you should have a plan in place, now.

Until the peak hits, Dr. Mark Rupp -- Chief of Infectious Diseases at Nebraska Medicine - says it's important that we stay inside as much as possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

"It's just critically important that people comply with the social distancing recommendations. and if they do that, we are confident that we will blunt this curve, and that we will be able to sustain the crest and we'll be okay."

So how do we prepare our homes if a loved one is forced into self-quarantine?

Rupp suggests you first stock up on plenty of household cleaning supplies.

Rupp: "People who are sick shed the virus into the environment that then can contaminate surfaces, so people need to be ready to clean those surfaces."

High touch surfaces, like tables, bed rails, and bathroom counters.

Rupp says healthy family members need to plan how they would keep a safe distance from the infected family member.

"If they have the luxury of having a separate bedroom and bathroom that these infected people can stay in and try to separate themselves from the rest of the family - that would be the best situation."

If that's not possible, Rupp encourages as much spacial separation as possible inside the home.

That means no meals together.

"Having them not share cups, bowls, plates, utensils, that's key."

And make sure the sick family member wears a mask.

"It will help to some degree to catch those respiratory droplets that we know spread this virus."

Rupp also encourages you to stock up now on groceries, medications, and supplies so you're able to shelter in place as long as possible.

"Everybody hunkers down, let's get through the next three weeks and I think we're gonna be fine."

Rupp says it's all of our responsibility to follow the social distancing guidelines, something echoed by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts this week who asked Nebraskans to stay home for the next three weeks, and only go out for essential errands.

