Nebraska State Patrol says man hit by semi while walking on I-80

The Nebraska State Patrol says a man whose vehicle had run out of fuel was struck and killed by a semitrailer as he walked down an Interstate 80 lane in western Nebraska.

The patrol says troopers were sent around 3:10 a.m. Friday to check a report of a truck in the median near Sutherland.

The 28-year-old driver, California resident Narinder Singh, told troopers he'd swerved his eastbound rig to miss the man, who the driver says was in the center of the far-right lane. His truck hit the man and then ran onto the median.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Keith Burgess of Florida. Troopers said his vehicle was found about a mile away, out of fuel and with a dead battery.