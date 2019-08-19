Nebraska moves all girls out of facility for troubled youth

Nebraska officials are moving 24 teenage girls out of a state-run facility for female juvenile offenders after learning that many were confined to buildings with fire hazards, holes in the wall, and water damage.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the move Monday after some state lawmakers voiced concerns about the conditions and a lack of staff and rehabilitative programming at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva.

The campus serves as a rehabilitation center for girls ages 14-18 who have broken the law and been rejected by other private treatment facilities. All of the girls who live on campus were sent there by the courts, and many have significant behavioral and mental health problems.

The department's CEO says officials are working to correct the problems.