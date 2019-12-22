Nebraska man in custody for 1982 Utah murder

A Nebraska man is jailed in Dakota County facing a murder charge in connection with a 1982 homicide in Salt Lake City.

Bryan Reed, 55, of South Sioux City, is being held on $1 million bond, charged with Criminal Homicide, Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary.

The Deseret News reports that Reed was 17-years-old in August of 1982 when investigators say he entered the Salt Lake City home of Wilhelmina Reid, 72, through a bathroom window. Prosecutors say he hit Reid several times with a baseball bat for an unknown reason.

At the time of the incident Bryan Reed had been living with his stepmother, across the street from the victim's home.

Reed is being held pending extradition.