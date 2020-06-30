Nebraska man faces sentencing for attempting prison delivery with drone

A Nebraska man accused of using a drone to try to deliver marijuana and tobacco to Lincoln Correctional Center pleaded no contest to the charges.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 38-year-old Robert M. Kinser faces up to four years in prison at his August sentencing. He entered the pleas Tuesday to charges of attempted delivery of marijuana and attempted conveyance of an article to an inmate.

An inmate on a work detail in February 2018 found a crashed drone and two white bags. One bag contained marijuana, the other had tobacco and rolling papers.