Authorities say a 52-year-old man died when he lost control of his vehicle near the town of Avoca, Nebraska.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office says Robbie Barnhart of Avoca died at the scene of the crash Friday morning shortly before 11 a.m.

Investigators determined that Barnhart lost control of his vehicle while driving northbound on 120th Street just after crossing U.S. Highway 34.

The vehicle rolled and Barnhart was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.