Nebraska man back on U.S. soil, in quarantine after being evacuated from China

A Nebraska man is back on U.S. soil after being evacuated from China. He is spending two weeks in quarantine, but not here.

Four airports in three states, including Eppley are prepared to take in these people before they are sent into quarantine. All passengers were screened every step of the way. That means before boarding, takeoff, during the flight, and before de-boarding.

“It's been a long day but I'm very happy to be back on U.S. soil,” Charlie Wasserburger.

Charlie Wasserburger lives in Omaha. He flew to Travis Air Force base in Sacramento, California and then to San Diego where he will stay for the next two weeks, in quarantine.

“It seemed everyone was in good health and no one was coughing or wheezing on the plane, just a few babies crying and I don't blame them, we had a long day,” said Wasserburger.

Another plane will arrive in Omaha on Friday. In the interest of protecting the public's health, those passengers will be quarantined for two weeks here at camp Ashland.

Some people have taken the liberty to quarantine themselves. Today the Iowa Department of Public Health announced on Facebook live that two Iowans are undergoing testing for the virus after returning from china -- they are under voluntary home-confinement.

These individuals are isolated with public health supervision and testing is being done, according to the CDC.

The CDC and other agencies say the risk for the virus is relatively low.

