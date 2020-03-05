Nebraska inmates to be notified of record updates

Almost 140 inmates of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services will be given notice of updates to their records after officials found discrepancies, NDCS said Thursday.

The updates will reflect disciplinary sanctions that were ordered before but not applied, officials said. This led to 45 inmates being released earlier than intended.

A total of 204 sanctions were incorrectly recorded out of 15,000.

NDCS Director Scott Frakes said the issue at hand was not caused by miscalculation nor will it affect sentences. The discrepancy affected the amount of good time taken from sentences due to violations while incarcerated.

“Loss of good time is one of the sanctions authorized by the department when an inmate commits an infraction, like use of drugs, possession of contraband, assault or other behaviors that are prohibited,” he said. “Those are days that can be assessed against the inmate’s tentative release date. It does not impact a person’s ability to receive parole, nor does it change someone’s sentence structure or the amount of time a judge ordered them to serve.”

The amount of time for these sanctions ranged from 15 to 180 days.

“Whenever an inmate has committed an infraction, a hearing is held. The person is informed of what sanctions are assessed and the right to appeal that determination,” explained Frakes. “While all of the inmates in this situation received that notification, the sanctions were not documented properly, which resulted in a failure to make the necessary changes in each individual’s tentative release date.”

A total of 187 inmates were sanctioned with a loss of good time not applied correctly. Of that, 45 have been discharged or placed in post-release supervision.

Two of the 45 committed misdemeanors during a time they should have still been serving their previous sentences because of disciplinary actions.

“45 individuals got out earlier than they would have, if the sanction had been properly entered,” said Frakes. “We have taken appropriate steps to assure that this does not occur going forward.”