Nebraska inmate captured in Texas after police pursuit

A Nebraska inmate who left the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln in May was arrested in Texas Friday after a police pursuit, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported.

Inmates Brandon Britton and Ronald Taylor left their electronic monitoring devices near the area of Highway 77 and West Van Dorn Street May 21, authorities said.

Britton was arrested after a six-mile pursuit by officers in Franklin County, Texas. He is charged with felony evading arrest and other misdemeanors.

Britton is serving a 10-year sentence in Nebraska for first-degree assault, meth charges, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He began his sentence Jan. 23, 2018.

Taylor’s current whereabouts are unknown. He is serving a sentence of 24 years and nine months to 54 years for charges of escape, possession of a controlled substance, assault by a confined person, theft, and possession of meth.

Taylor is described as a 52-year-old white man, 6’2”, 255 lbs with auburn hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information should contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

