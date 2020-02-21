Nebraska inmate captured in Lincoln taco restaurant returned to corrections

An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Feb. 13 and was captured in Lincoln Tuesday has been returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

Dustin Lankster failed to return to the facility after being issued a pass to look for work. He was taken into custody by Lincoln Police Tuesday and taken to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

Lincoln Police said Lankster was caught at the D'Leon's Taco Rico, at 48th and Vine.

NDCS said Lankster removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing. The device was recovered close to a bus stop at 30th and Taylor in Omaha.

Lankster started serving his sentence on December 1, 2015.

He is serving a sentence of 10 years and eight months to 16 years for charges out of Lancaster, Lincoln and Douglas counties that include: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal mischief and multiple felony theft charges.

His tentative release date is December 29, 2022.

He has a parole hearing scheduled in April, with a parole eligibility date of April 14, 2020.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

