Nebraska imposing 'enforceable limit' on four counties to curb COVID-19 spread

A day after Douglas County's health director ordered public gatherings be limited to 10 or fewer people, the state of Nebraska has imposed its first Directed Health Measure to combat the spread of COVID-19, imposing those same limitations on three additional counties.

According to the measure announced in a news release from Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday, gatherings of more than 10 patrons, customers, or invitees — not including staff — are prohibited in schools, daycares, gyms, salons, fitness centers, auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, conference rooms, meeting halls, theaters, libraries, or other confined indoor or outdoor spaces. The restriction also applies to weddings, funerals, parades, fairs, festivals, concerts, and other indoor or outdoor events, the release states.

The measure remains in effect until April 30, according to the release.

PDF: Read the Nebraska Directed Health Measure

Restaurants and bars in these areas are required to close their dining areas immediately, according to the release. Such establishments are allowed to continue takeout service, delivery, and curbside service until further notice.

The area applies to those counties in Educational Service Units No. 3 and No. 19, but school staff working in school buildings are exempt from the restriction, the release states.

According to the release, the restrictions do not apply to airports, bus and train stations, health care facilities, shopping malls, and other spaces where people are "in transit." They also do not apply to offices, factories, or retail and grocery stores, courts and other government offices, and polling places on an election day.

—

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak