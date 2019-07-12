Nebraska health officials report death linked to West Nile Virus

The Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed that a Nebraska woman has died of West Nile virus - the first case of West Nile in Nebraska this year.

The woman was between 25 and 50-years-old and had an underlying medical condition which makes a person more likely to experience serious consequences from West Nile exposure.

Where in the state the death occurred was not immediately released.

DHHS said the woman started experiencing symptoms very early, outside of the usual West Nile season. State epidemiologists said this an unusual case and appears to be an anomaly.

"If we look at potential explanations, our epidemiologists said it's possible that a mosquito wintered and then emerged very early and infected this person. They said it is also possible that an early emerging mosquito fed on an infected bird that happened to be within the area and the mosquito may have then bit the person," a DHHS spokesperson said.