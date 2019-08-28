Nebraska hands over Highway 85 to local communities to make changes

Highway 85 or better known as 84th street is being taken over by local communities from the state, following the death of a Papillion girl who was hit by a car earlier this month.

The street touches the Omaha, Ralston, La Vista, and Papillion communities and now that the state has turned it over, big changes can be expected for the roadway.

La Vista mayor, Doug Kindig is looking to make the street safer.

“It will very well allow us to slow the speed limit down,” said Kindig. “With the increased traffic, I think it’ll also be a safety issue.”

Communities also now have the ability to add traffic lights or make whatever decisions necessary for their portions of the road.

Abby Whitford was hit and killed by a car earlier this month as she was crossing 84th Street in Papillion.

According to the city of Papillion, they have more flexibility to make the changes that need to be made now, but ultimate decisions about stoplights and the road will depend on the results of the accident report.

The city of La Vista is looking to make changes quicker.

“I think at the beginning of next year you’ll start to see some dirt moved and some things,” said Kindig.

Mayor Kindigla is referring to adding landscaping to the medians.

The city of Ralston tells 6 News, they still need to evaluate their portion of the road.

The state of Nebraska is expected to officially hand over control of the road to the communities by the end of the year.