Nebraska governor weighs in on Omaha mayor's proposed streets bond

The Nebraska governor's top priority this legislative session has been to lower property taxes, so 6 News asked Gov. Pete Ricketts how he feels about Omaha Mayor Jean Stother's plan to have property owners pay for $200 million in road improvements.

"The bond issue really highlight why it's so important that people get involved with the local entities who actually charge property taxes — the state doesn't charge property taxes, just like the City of Omaha charges property taxes," he said. "The taxpayers need to evaluate whether or not they want to vote this down or vote it up. And therefore, the property tax payers in Omaha have that in their hands whether they want to raise their own property taxes."