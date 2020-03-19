Nebraska governor loosens liquor laws to help restaurants, bars during coronavirus concerns

The state of Nebraska is doing what it can to provide relief to restaurants and bars working to serve customers while adhering to social distancing mandates, particularly those that have been forced to close their dining areas.

PDF: Nebraska relief for restaurant & bar operations

Hours after the state ordered restrictions imposed on Douglas County on Wednesday be applied to three other Nebraska counties, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday night signed an executive order giving restaurants and bars statewide more flexibility to serve alcohol to their patrons during the coronavirus health crisis.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The allowances include:

