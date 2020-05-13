LIVE -- Gov. Ricketts update on Nebraska’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials will give an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch the news conference on WOWT and in its entirety on WOWT.com, in our apps and live on our Facebook page.

Ricketts began with a quick rundown of capacities at Nebraska hospitals.

As of Wednesday, there is 46 percent of hospital beds available, 46 percent if ICU beds available and 78 percent of ventilators are available.

"Again, all of our steps taken have worked and we have preserved the hospital system here in Nebraska," he said.

As of Tuesday night, the new laboratory at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Lincoln was finished and began processing samples.

"Starting today, that data will begin showing up in our public dashboard," Ricketts said, referring to the website which tracks case data provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

An increase will be seen in the number of tests done in Nebraska, he added.

Ricketts said 400 vials of Remdesivir -- a drug developed by Gilead Sciences for treatment of COVID-19 patients -- was given to the state by the federal government. Ricketts said the medicine will help treat about 50 people.

Susanne Shore, the first lady of Nebraska, spoke about the COVID-19 relief fund Nebraska Impact, created to mitigate the pandemic's effects on the state.

Some examples of the fund's work include providing tablets and laptops to low-income students. About $250,000 from the relief fund has been spent on emergency food assistance in areas of viral outbreaks.

"Thanks to the generosity of donors, in South Sioux City the Growing Community Connections Collaborative was able to purchase food from Walmart to fill 100 boxes for families," Shore gave as an example.

More information about the fund can be found here.

"We keep seeing so many needs and challenges but they have been equally met with great leadership and generosity and community support of our neighbors," Shore said.

Heath Boddy, president and CEO of the Nebraska Health Care Association, spoke about medical providers at longterm care facilities.

"These courageous team members are the ones who get back up every morning in the face of adversity and realize the important job they have in caring for Nebraskans," Boddy said.

He asked state residents to rally around and support healthcare workers as their work continues. Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring this week as National Skilled Nursing Week in Nebraska.

Ricketts also highlighted the poll workers who volunteered during Tuesday's primary election. He signed another proclamation declaring Wednesday as Poll Worker Appreciation Day.

Q&A

Ricketts was asked to clarify restrictions for bars. He said bars may operate but without patrons inside their businesses.

The governor was asked about TestNebraska sites and if the sites would remain at given locations until residents who signed up are tested as a backlog has created longer than anticipated waiting times.

"We will not necessarily keep a site in a city until all the tests are done -- if there's an area in greater need, the site may be moved," Ricketts said.

Another question asked if wearing gloves was an effective measure against spreading the disease. Ricketts said since the coronavirus is a respiratory illness, priorities should be placed on wearing masks.

"Gloves may help you but I would say a mask is a higher priority," he said.

Regarding Nebraska inmates being tested, as the first inmate in the state tested positive according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on Tuesday, Ricketts said the inmates are being treated the same as everyone else.

"If they are showing symptoms and have been exposed to someone, they get a test," he said. "Testing is just a point in time, it does not prevent you from getting infected the next day."

—

